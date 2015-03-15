FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World Bank tribunal orders Venezuela to pay oil firm Tidewater $46 mln
March 15, 2015 / 3:50 PM / 2 years ago

World Bank tribunal orders Venezuela to pay oil firm Tidewater $46 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, March 15 (Reuters) - A World Bank tribunal has ordered Venezuela to pay oil service company Tidewater around $46 million in compensation for seized vessels, Venezuela said in a statement.

The award includes some $44 million in invoices owed.

When asked on Sunday whether the OPEC country might seek revisions or the annulment of the award, lawyer George Kahale, with Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP, told Reuters that the decision would be “carefully reviewed”.

Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Kevin Liffey

