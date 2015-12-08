Ex-brokerage exec gets 2 yrs in U.S. prison for Venezuelan bribes

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A former executive at a Wall Street brokerage was sentenced to two years in prison on Tuesday for participating in a conspiracy to bribe to officials at Venezuelan state-owned development banks for millions of dollars in trading business.

Tomas Clarke, a former senior vice president at New York-based Direct Access Partners who worked in Miami, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan to forfeit nearly $5.8 million.

Clarke’s lawyer had sought leniency, noting he was the first defendant in the case to agree to cooperate in a probe that resulted in criminal charges against six people.

But while Cote acknowledged his cooperation, she said the conduct was serious and earned him millions of dollars, “almost all of it gone, poof, into the air.”

Clarke, who pleaded guilty in 2013 to charges including that he violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, said he was “sorry for the mess I created for my family and kids.”

Clarke, 46, was arrested in May 2013 as part of a U.S. probe into foreign bribery involving the firm and Venezuelan state-owned development banks.

The investigation led to charges against Benito Chinea, Direct Access Partners’ ex-chief executive, and Joseph DeMeneses, a managing director, each of whom was sentenced to four years in prison in March.

Prosecutors said Direct Access made more than $60 million in fees from trading business directed to it by a senior official at Caracas-based Banco de Desarrollo Económico y Social de Venezuela, known as Bandes.

Direct Access employees in turn sent $5 million to that official, Maria de los Angeles Gonzalez de Hernandez, generally through bank accounts she controlled in Switzerland and elsewhere, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said employees also schemed to direct payments to a banker at another Venezuelan-state owned development bank, Banfoandes.

The scheme was uncovered during a periodic U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission review. Federal prosecutors and the SEC announced their initial cases in May 2013, helping push Direct Access’s parent company into bankruptcy.

Clarke pleaded guilty in August 2013 along with two other employees, Ernesto Lujan and Jose Alejandro Hurtado. Lujan, a former managing partner, was sentenced on Friday to two years in prison.

Gonzalez, who was also charged, pleaded guilty in November 2013 and like Lujan, Hurtado and Clarke agreed to cooperate with authorities.

The case is U.S. v. Clarke Bethancourt, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 13-cr-00670. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)