a year ago
Venezuelan businessman pleads guilty in U.S. over PDVSA bribe scheme
#Market News
June 16, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

Venezuelan businessman pleads guilty in U.S. over PDVSA bribe scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - A Venezuelan businessman has pleaded guilty to charges arising out of his participation in a scheme to corruptly obtain contracts from Venezuela's state oil company, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

Roberto Rincon, 55, pleaded guilty in federal court in Houston to two counts including conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act over his role in a scheme involving officials at Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA).

Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
