7 months ago
U.S. bribery probe of Venezuela's PDVSA results in 2 guilty pleas
January 10, 2017 / 7:07 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. bribery probe of Venezuela's PDVSA results in 2 guilty pleas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - A former general manager of a Florida-based energy company and an owner of several Texas-based energy companies pleaded guilty on Tuesday to U.S. charges stemming from a scheme to corruptly secure contracts from Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA.

Juan Jose Hernandez Comerma, 51, and Charles Quintard Beech, 46, each pleaded guilty in federal court in Houston to conspiring to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)

