By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK A Florida construction equipment
exporter's owners were arrested on Wednesday on charges they
illegally transferred over $100 million from businesses largely
in Venezuela to U.S. and foreign bank accounts belonging to
Venezuelan government officials and others.
Luis Diaz Jr., 74, and his son, Luis Javier Diaz, 49, were
charged in a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan federal court
with conspiring to commit money laundering and operate an
unlicensed money transmitting business.
Both men, who run Miami Equipment & Export Co, according to
their firm's website, were arrested in Miami, said a spokesman
for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara. Their lawyers did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
The case came amid U.S. Justice Department investigations
that have focused on individuals tied to the Venezuelan
government and their suspected roles in various bribery and
drug-trafficking schemes.
According to the complaint, the family's company, beginning
in 2010, facilitated hundreds of hundreds of transmissions of
funds into the United States on behalf of an unnamed large
consortium of Venezuelan construction companies.
Those Venezuelan companies transferred at least $100 million
to the family's company, which forwarded funds to bank accounts
around the world on behalf of the Venezuelan consortium's
employees and associates, the complaint said.
At the consortium's request, they also transmitted money to
unnamed Venezuelan government officials, including one who
oversaw the award of certain contracts on which the Venezuelan
companies bid, the complaint alleged.
For example, in 2012, the family's firm received $4.36
million from the Venezuelan consortium, $1.45 million of which
was to go to a Portuguese shell company controlled by a
Venezuelan with ties to Venezuelan government officials, the
complaint said.
That payment, according an email from a Venezuelan
executive, was described in an invoice as being for "partial
payment of advice on procurement, testing, precommissioning and
commissioning," the complaint said.
Of the remaining funds, nearly $2.55 million went to a
British Virgin Islands shell company controlled by executives at
the Venezuelan consortium, while the family's company received a
$87,218 fee, according to the complaint.
During the period in question, the Portuguese shell company
controlled by the individual linked to Venezuelan officials
received at least $17 million, the complaint said.
A further $41.4 million was transferred to three shell
companies controlled by employees at the Venezuelan construction
companies, according to the complaint.
The case is U.S. v. Diaz, et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 16-mj-8150.