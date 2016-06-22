FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. envoy Shannon meets Venezuelan president in Caracas
June 22, 2016

U.S. envoy Shannon meets Venezuelan president in Caracas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, June 22 (Reuters) - Veteran U.S. diplomat Tom Shannon met with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday to re-start talks between the ideologically-opposed governments amid a brutal economic crisis in the South American OPEC nation.

Socialist-run Venezuela has for years had tumultuous relations with Washington, and a rapprochement also led by Shannon stalled last year over the jailing of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez.

Reporting by Carlos Rawlins; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Girish Gupta and Chris Reese

