a year ago
U.S. Secretary of State Kerry to meet Venezuelan counterpart -U.S. officials
June 14, 2016

U.S. Secretary of State Kerry to meet Venezuelan counterpart -U.S. officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTO DOMINGO, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will meet his Venezuelan counterpart Delcy Rodriguez on Tuesday alongside a meeting of Western foreign ministers, U.S. officials said, amid increasing international pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

While Venezuela's crisis is not officially on the agenda of the Organization of American States meeting in the Dominican Republic, officials have said it will dominate discussions among delegations during the meeting this week.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Susan Heavey

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
