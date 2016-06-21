FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senior U.S. diplomat to meet with Venezuelan officials amid crisis
June 21, 2016 / 2:45 PM / a year ago

Senior U.S. diplomat to meet with Venezuelan officials amid crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. diplomat Tom Shannon will meet with senior Venezuelan officials in Caracas on Tuesday, a senior State Department official said, a week after Secretary of State John Kerry said he wanted high-level talks to ease tensions with the country's socialist government.

"The purpose of the visit will be to foster dialogue to deal with social, political and economic issues," the official told Reuters. Shannon, a veteran of U.S. diplomacy in the region, led dialogue between countries last were but they were stalled by Venezuela's deepening crisis. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

