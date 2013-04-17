FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. undecided on recognizing Venezuela's Maduro amid dispute-Kerry
#Energy
April 17, 2013 / 2:41 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. undecided on recognizing Venezuela's Maduro amid dispute-Kerry

Paul Eckert

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) - The United States has not decided whether to recognize Nicolas Maduro as president of Venezuela, pending clarification of the dispute there over a recount of the vote, Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday.

“That evaluation has to be made and I haven’t made it,” he told the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, when asked if Washington would recognize Sunday’s election result, which is disputed by the opposition.

“We think there ought to be a recount,” Kerry told lawmakers. Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles has demanded a recount after official results gave a narrow win to Maduro, the chosen successor of late socialist leader Hugo Chavez. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Paul Eckert; Editing by Vicki Allen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
