U.S. probing Venezuelan officials for possible drug trafficking -WSJ
May 18, 2015

U.S. probing Venezuelan officials for possible drug trafficking -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities are investigating Venezuela’s powerful parliamentary head, Diosdado Cabello, and other senior officials for possible cocaine trafficking and money laundering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Citing more than 12 people familiar with the probes, the newspaper said federal prosecutors in New York and Miami and a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration unit were gathering evidence from former cocaine traffickers, Venezuelan military defectors and people once close to top Venezuelan government officials.

The Journal said Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, an ideological foe of Washington, was not a target of the U.S. investigation. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. (Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

