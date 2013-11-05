FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy says to limit large cruise ship traffic in Venice
November 5, 2013 / 4:41 PM / 4 years ago

Italy says to limit large cruise ship traffic in Venice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Italy will immediately begin to limit large cruise ship traffic in the Venice lagoon and the biggest vessels - of more than 96,000 gross tonnes - will be banned from November of next year, the government said on Tuesday.

Protests by Venice residents and environmentalists concerned about the damage caused by increasing cruise ship traffic to the fragile city, one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations, have been on the rise in recent years. (Reporting by Steve Scherer)

