BRIEF-Veno buys 100 pct of Copernicus Yachts and sells 100 pct in FUND1 VENO

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Veno SA and Copernicus Yachts Group SA :

* Said on Tuesday that Veno SA acquired from its unit, Copernicus Yachts Group SA, a 100 pct stake in Copernicus Yachts SA for 1.3 million zlotys ($369,402)

* Veno sold to Copernicus Yachts Group a 100 pct stake in FUND1 VENO S.A. S.K.A. for 50,000 zlotys

* Copernicus Yachts Group will also pay 5.7 million zlotys to Veno to cover FUND1 VENO S.A. S.K.A liabilities by Jan. 31, 2015

* Veno holds a 78.64 pct stake in Copernicus Yachts Group

* FUND1 VENO S.A. S.K.A. holds 69.81 pct stake in Arrinera Automotive Holding PLC

