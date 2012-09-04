FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venoco extends deadline for CEO to secure funding for deal
#Market News
September 4, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

Venoco extends deadline for CEO to secure funding for deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Natural gas-focused Venoco Inc extended for the third time the deadline for Chief Executive Timothy Marquez to secure funding to take the company private.

The deadline, which was to expire on Aug. 31, has been extended to Sept. 13, Venoco said.

“Marquez has delivered evidence of commitments covering all of the required financing for the merger,” Rick Walker, Chairman of the special committee of the board of directors, said.

Venoco had, in January, agreed to be acquired by Marquez for $12.50 per share in a deal valued at $1.5 billion including debt.

Marquez, along with affiliated trusts and foundations, owned about 50.3 percent of Venoco stock as of Jan. 16.

Venoco shares, which have gained 40 percent since the deal was announced, closed at $11.18 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

