UPDATE 1-Ventas to buy 16 senior living communities

* Ventas says deal to immediately add to normalized FFO per share

* Sunrise Senior to get $28 mln for 20 pct ownership in portfolio

April 16 (Reuters) - Ventas Inc said it agreed to buy 16 private senior living communities from affiliates of Sunrise Senior Living Inc and its institutional joint venture partner for $362 million.

Ventas expects the transaction to immediately add to its normalized funds from operations per share and plans to finance the acquisition with borrowings under its credit facility.

In a separate statement, Sunrise Senior Living said it would receive about $28 million for its 20 percent ownership interest in the portfolio being acquired.

Ventas shares closed at $56.31 on Monday on the Nasdaq, while those in Sunrise Senior Living closed at $21.50.