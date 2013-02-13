FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ventura Cty Public Fin Auth to sell $300 mln revs - official
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 13, 2013 / 5:06 PM / in 5 years

Ventura Cty Public Fin Auth to sell $300 mln revs - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - California’s Ventura County Public Financing Authority is planning to sell $300 million of lease revenue bonds during the week of Feb. 25, said a county official Wednesday.

“At this time it is expected the bonds will have a one-day retail order period on Feb. 26, with institutional pricing to follow on Feb. 27,” said Paul Derse, Chief Financial Officer of Ventura County.

“Proceeds from the sale will be primarily used to finance a new replacement wing of the Ventura County Medical Center,” Derse added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.