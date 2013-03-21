FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Facebook backer Accel Partners closes $475 million fund
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2013 / 9:40 PM / in 5 years

Facebook backer Accel Partners closes $475 million fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21 (Reuters) - Accel, the venture capital firm behind social network Facebook, has closed a new $475 million fund, the firm said on Thursday.

Accel London IV will invest in early- and growth-stage companies in the consumer Internet, big data, cloud, software and mobile sectors, the firm said.

Accel London’s current portfolio includes companies such as Rovio, the Finnish developer behind the popular Angry Birds game, and Wonga, the British consumer-lending site.

Accel’s last big funds include Accel Growth Fund II, an $875 million vehicle that closed in June 2011, and Accel XI, a $475 million vehicle that also closed in June 2011.

The firm said the latest fund was raised in 8 weeks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.