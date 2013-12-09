FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Geneticist Srinivasan to join venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2013 / 8:06 PM / 4 years ago

Geneticist Srinivasan to join venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Balaji Srinivasan, the cofounder of genetic-testing company Counsyl, is joining the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz as a general partner, Andreessen Horowitz said on Monday.

Srinivasan made his name around pre-pregnancy testing he developed for various diseases. His interest in using technology to solve physical predicaments will come into play at Andreessen.

“He’s particularly enthusiastic about real world applications where digital bits interface with physical atoms,” Andreessen Horowitz said in a statement. His interests include healthcare, education, Bitcoin, drones, and 3D printing, the firm added.

Srinivasan did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

In July, the firm said that its partner John O‘Farrell, who joined Andreessen Horowitz as its third partner in 2010, would be stepping down from his investment role.

Marc Andreessen, known as the co-founder of Internet pioneer Netscape Communications Corp., and Ben Horowitz, together co-founders of software-business Opsware, launched their venture firm in 2009 with a $300 million fund. Last year, the firm closed on a $1.5 billion fund.

Before Srinivasan, the firm’s newest partner was entrepreneur Chris Dixon, who joined late last year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.