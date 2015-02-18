FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bessemer Venture Partners raises $1.6 bln for fund
February 18, 2015 / 9:51 PM / 3 years ago

Bessemer Venture Partners raises $1.6 bln for fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Bessemer Venture Partners said on Wednesday it had raised $1.6 billion for its ninth and latest fund called BVP IX.

In a blog post, the firm said it planned to continue investing in sectors where it has built up expertise, such as consumer Internet and enterprise technology.

The firm, with offices in California and Massachusetts, has invested in companies such as Pinterest, the online bulletin board; Yelp Inc, the online review service; and Twilio, the cloud communications company.

Its last fund, also $1.6 billion, closed in early 2011.

The blog TechCrunch was first to report the new fund.

Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

