Redpoint, BV Capital launch new firm in Brazil

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5 (Reuters) - Redpoint Ventures and BV Capital’s eVentures are launching a Brazil-based venture-capital firm, Redpoint eVentures, headquartered in Sao Paolo, the companies said.

Redpoint eVentures for now is making investments out of existing capital allocated to Redpoint and BV Capital, a spokeswoman said. Its focus is on the Internet.

Fastgrowing Brazil has been a hotspot for venture capital for the past few years. Redpoint’s investments there include online travel agency Viajanet; consumer-Internet platform Grupo Xango, where BV Capital is also an investor; social-media marketing company 55Social and online retailer Shoes4you.

“To invest in early stage companies from 8000 miles away is not a great formula for longterm success,” said founding partner Jeff Brody, who added he has been flying to Brazil every six weeks or so. “You need to build a local network.”

Redpoint and BV Capital conceived Redpoint eVentures last year, but it took months to put the structure together, Brody said.

The fund is being led by founding partners Yann de Vries and Anderson Thees.