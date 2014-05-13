FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Salesforce-backed Anaplan raises $100 million
May 13, 2014

Salesforce-backed Anaplan raises $100 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13 (Reuters) - Performance-management company Anaplan has raised $100 million in fresh capital, it said Tuesday, joining a growing roster of enterprise companies winning private funding even as that sector wilts in the public markets.

San Francisco-based Anaplan makes applications that help companies such as beverages giant Diageo and information-technology company Hewlett Packard make financial, strategy and sales forecasts.

Draper Fisher Jurvetson led the funding round, with participation from Brookside Capital, Coatue Management, Sands Capital Management, and human-resources company Workday. Draper’s Randy Glein will take a seat on Anaplan’s board.

Existing investors Granite Ventures, Meritech Capital Partners, salesforce.com and Shasta Ventures also joined the funding round. All the cash was going directly to the company, a spokeswoman said, rather than buying out existing investors such as founders and employees.

Other enterprise companies that have raised large funding rounds this year include online website testing service Optimizely, which raised $57 million earlier this month; field-service software provider ServiceMax, which raised $71 million in March; and business-intelligence software provider Domo, which raised $125 million in February.

Anaplan has now raised a total of $150 million. (Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
