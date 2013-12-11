FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Photo-sharing service Snapchat raises $50 million
December 11, 2013 / 9:51 PM / 4 years ago

Photo-sharing service Snapchat raises $50 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Snapchat, the mobile photo-sharing service beloved by teenagers and twenty-somethings, has raised another $50 million, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing made Wednesday.

The funding brings the total raised by the two-year-old company to more than $123 million.

The company has no revenue, but millions of users who use it to send photos that vanish from recipients’ phones after a few seconds. A Pew Research Center study released in October said that 9 percent of U.S. mobile phone users use Snapchat.

The funding was first reported by TechCrunch.

Snapchat drew attention last month when reports emerged that it had turned down a $3 billion acquisition offer from Facebook. It raised $60 million earlier this year at a valuation of $800 million.

Founded by a group of Stanford students, its backers include: Benchmark, Institiutional Venture Partners, and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
