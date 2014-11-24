Polaris Partners raises $450 mln for new health fund

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Venture capital firm Polaris Partners said Monday it has raised $450 million for its seventh fund, which will invest in health and technology startups.

The firm will tap the new fund to invest in software companies, as well as a wide variety of health startups in fields that include biotechnology, medical devices, health technology, and health services, said Polaris spokeswoman Emily Mendell.

Polaris is known for backing Internet companies as LogMeIn, a remote-access software provider that went public in 2009, as well as online real-estate giant Trulia.

In a bid to meet the next generation of entrepreneurs, the firm launched communal workspaces called Dogpatch Labs in New York, San Francisco and other cities in 2009. It recently ramped up its Dogpatch Labs in Dublin, Ireland, where partner Noel Ruane is based.

The Boston, Massachusetts-based firm raised $389 million for its sixth fund in 2011. (Reporting by Christina Farr; Editing by Bernadette Baum)