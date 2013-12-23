FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbnb backer General Catalyst starts $675 million venture fund
December 23, 2013 / 7:30 PM / 4 years ago

Airbnb backer General Catalyst starts $675 million venture fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Airbnb backer General Catalyst said on Monday it has established a new $675 million venture-capital fund to invest in early-stage technology firms.

The firm, known for investments in fleeting photo-sharing service Snapchat, payments service Stripe, and accommodation service Airbnb, said in a blog post the new fund - its seventh - would grow its presence in Silicon Valley.

A fund of $675 million is considered large in the venture capital business. While the occasional fund crosses the $1 billion mark, most add up to well under $300 million.

General Catalyst’s last fund was a $500 million vehicle raised in 2011.

