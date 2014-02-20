FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Health-software company Mindbody raises $50 mln
#Market News
February 20, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 4 years ago

Health-software company Mindbody raises $50 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Health and wellness software provider Mindbody has raised $50 million, the company announced Thursday.

The cash will help bolster the web and mobile products of Mindbody, which provides software widely used by health clubs and yoga studios to schedule fitness classes.

W Capital Partners led the round, with participation from new investor Montreux Equity Partners, along with existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners, Institutional Venture Partners, and Catalyst Investors.

W Capital will also buy shares from early Mindbody investors, a spokeswoman said, but those transactions are not included in the $50 million total.

San Luis Obispo, Calif.-based Mindbody was founded in 2001.

