Venture-capital firms pour $29.36 bln into start-ups

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Venture-capital firms ramped up their investments last year and last quarter, particularly in the red-hot software sector, according to a report from the National Venture Capital Association and consultancy PriceWaterhouseCoopers.

For the year, venture firms invested $29.36 billion in startups, a 7 percent increase over $27.32 in 2013. For the quarter, they invested $8.37 billion in start-ups, 20 percent more than the same time last year and more than any quarter since the end of 2007.

Software was the big draw, taking in $2.88 billion last quarter and $10.96 billion for the year, more than any year since 2000, according to the report.

Biotechnology, a sector that has seen some strong initial public offerings in recent months, was the second-most attractive over the year to venture dollars, taking in $4.5 billion last year and $1.32 billion last quarter.

The report is based on data from Thomson Reuters.