Venture capitalists spend $17.5 billion investing in start-ups
#Market News
July 17, 2015 / 4:01 AM / 2 years ago

Venture capitalists spend $17.5 billion investing in start-ups

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17 (Reuters) - Venture capitalists spent $17.5 billion on investments last quarter, the National Venture Capital Association said on Friday, the most since the final quarter of 2000.

A handful of large funding rounds, led by $1.5 billion for accommodation service Airbnb and $537.6 million for photo service Snapchat, drove the numbers.

The software sector drew $7.3 billion of the investments, more for software than any quarter since the tracking started in 1995. Because the Airbnb deal counted toward its total, the media and entertainment sector drew the second-largest sum of $2.7 billion.

One potential reason for venture capitalists’ largesse: fat wallets. Earlier this month, the NVCA said venture firms raised $10.31 billion last quarter, over a quarter more than $8.13 billion a year earlier.

In most sectors, venture-capital firms are holding onto their investments rather than sending them out to public markets. Of 27 initial public offerings last quarter, 19 were in biotechnology, the NVCA said earlier this month.

Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Chris Reese

