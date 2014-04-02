FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Venture-backed IPOs hit a five-year high in the first quarter
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2014 / 8:50 PM / 3 years ago

Venture-backed IPOs hit a five-year high in the first quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2 (Reuters) - Underscoring investor appetite for start-ups, venture-capital backed companies held 36 initial public offerings in the first quarter, more than any quarter for at least five years.

The IPOs raised $3.27 billion, more than four times the amount in the first quarter of 2013, according to the National Venture Capital Association. For venture-backed companies, the quarter was one of the strongest in recent years, topped only by periods when outsized IPOs dominated markets.

Those included Twitter Inc, which raised $2.1 billion in November, Facebook Inc’s $16 billion in May 2012 and Yandex NV raising $1.3 billion in May 2011. Before that, Google Inc, which raised $1.7 billion in 2004, held the record for the largest venture-backed IPO.

Healthcare-software company Castlight held last quarter’s largest venture-backed IPO, raising $204.2 million. Of the 36 offerings, two dozen were life-sciences companies.

The NVCA also said that 105 venture-backed companies were acquired by others. Of the 29 that reported transaction values, the average deal size was $259.2 million. (Reporting by Sarah McBride. Editing by Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.