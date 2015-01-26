FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jafco Ventures hires new partner, rebrands as Icon Ventures
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 26, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

Jafco Ventures hires new partner, rebrands as Icon Ventures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Jafco Ventures, a Palo Alto-based venture capital firm, said it hired a new partner, former Sencha chief executive Michael Mullany.

It also said it was changing its name to Icon Ventures.

Mullany was most recently chief executive of Sencha, an Icon-backed company that helps developers build web pages. He has also held senior roles at companies such as virtualization business VMware and networking business Opsware.

Icon has backed companies such as enterprise-security company FireEye, which raised $280 million in an initial public offering in 2013, and mobile-advertising business MoPub, which Twitter bought for $350 million in 2013.

In April, the venture firm raised $260 million for its latest fund. (Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.