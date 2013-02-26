FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Square executive Rabois to join Khosla Ventures
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2013 / 5:06 PM / in 5 years

Former Square executive Rabois to join Khosla Ventures

Sarah McBride

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Keith Rabois, the executive whose sudden exit from payments company Square became the talk of Silicon Valley, will join Khosla Ventures in March, the venture firm said on Tuesday.

Speculation has swirled around the ultimate landing pad for Rabois, who left Square last month citing legal threats from a young colleague with whom he had maintained a two-year relationship. He had served as Square’s chief operating officer since 2010.

“We are thrilled to have Keith join us as he has shown himself to be a great investor, but even more importantly he’s a true adviser,” founding partner Vinod Khosla said in a statement.

Rabois, a former executive at eBay Inc’s PayPal who has a law degree from Harvard, has long been an angel investor in companies such as the lodging business Airbnb.

Square, headed by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, is one of the Bay Area’s hottest start-ups, raising $200 million late last year in a funding round that valued the company at $3.25 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.