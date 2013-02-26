Former Square executive Rabois to join Khosla Ventures

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Keith Rabois, the executive whose sudden exit from payments company Square became the talk of Silicon Valley, will join Khosla Ventures in March, the venture firm said on Tuesday.

Speculation has swirled around the ultimate landing pad for Rabois, who left Square last month citing legal threats from a young colleague with whom he had maintained a two-year relationship. He had served as Square’s chief operating officer since 2010.

“We are thrilled to have Keith join us as he has shown himself to be a great investor, but even more importantly he’s a true adviser,” founding partner Vinod Khosla said in a statement.

Rabois, a former executive at eBay Inc’s PayPal who has a law degree from Harvard, has long been an angel investor in companies such as the lodging business Airbnb.

Square, headed by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, is one of the Bay Area’s hottest start-ups, raising $200 million late last year in a funding round that valued the company at $3.25 billion.