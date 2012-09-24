FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lightstone raises a fund of at least $200 million
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 24, 2012 / 6:06 PM / in 5 years

Lightstone raises a fund of at least $200 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Lightstone Ventures, a firm formed by life-sciences partners at Morgenthaler Ventures and Advanced Technology Ventures, is raising a fund of at least $200 million.

The fund will focus on early-stage therapeutics, said a source, who did not want to be identified because of Securities and Exchange Commission regulations governing advertising of private funds. Those rules are currently being revised.

Last year, Morgenthaler and ATV told their investors they planned to spin off their life sciences teams and merge them, amid a challenging environment for life sciences. The partners will stay involved in the existing life-sciences and health investments at those firms, the person said, but new investments will be made from Lightstone.

Some venture capitalists see signs to be more positive about life sciences, including a handful of big acquisitions and a potentially speedier path to drug approval in some cases.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.