FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Payments company Square raises $200 million
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 17, 2012 / 4:10 PM / 5 years ago

Payments company Square raises $200 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Payments company Square said it closed on its fourth major funding round, an investment of more than $200 million.

Investors include Citi Ventures, Rizvi Traverse Management, and coffee retailer Starbucks Corp. The coffee chain’s investment was announced last month.

The company is valued at about $3.25 billion, a source familiar with the matter has said. At the time of the company’s last funding round in June 2011, it was worth around $1 billion.

Square, led by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and founded just three years ago, has won kudos for helping small businesses take credit-card payments easily and cheaply. Detractors say the company is overvalued and has too many competitors.

Other Square backers include Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management, and Visa Inc .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.