FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oracle competitor SugarCRM lands $33 mln in funds
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 4, 2012 / 11:00 AM / 6 years ago

Oracle competitor SugarCRM lands $33 mln in funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Customer-relationship software company SugarCRM completed a $33 million debt-and-equity financing round led by New Enterprise Associates.

The company, which competes against more established players such as Oracle Corp and SAP AG, makes its open-source software available over the Internet.

New investors Silicon Valley Bank [SIVBV.UL> and Gold Hill Capital joined SugarCRM’s existing investors, including Draper Fisher Jurvetson and Walden International, in the round. New Enterprise partner Brooke Seawell has joined SugarCRM’s board of directors.

SugarCRM declined to state its revenue, but said billings grew 67 percent last year.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.