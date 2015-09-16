FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trinity Ventures hires DesiHits founder as partner
September 16, 2015 / 2:33 PM / 2 years ago

Trinity Ventures hires DesiHits founder as partner

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Early stage venture-capital firm Trinity Ventures said it had hired entrepreneur and angel investor Anjula Acharia-Bath as a marketing and business-development partner.

Acharia-Bath, who until December ran the entertainment start-up DesiHits, said she planned to focus on helping Trinity’s consumer-oriented companies build global brands.

In recent years, some Silicon Valley venture firms have worked hard to increase the number of women among their ranks. Most female partners, like Acharia-Bath, remain operational rather than investing partners, although Trinity has a female investment partner, Patricia Nakache.

Acharia-Bath has worked as an entrepreneur-in-residence for Trinity since March. She is also an “angel,” or early stage investor, with personal investments in startups like ClassPass, a fitness-membership program.

Trinity, known for investments in companies including coffee company Starbucks Corp and clothing retailer Zulily, is investing out of its $325 million 11th fund.

Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
