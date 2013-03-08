FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Veolia sells Morocco water, waste services to Actis
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 8, 2013 / 7:51 AM / 5 years ago

Veolia sells Morocco water, waste services to Actis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 8 (Reuters) - Veolia Environnement has agreed to sell its Moroccan water, wastewater and electricity services operated by concession companies Redal and Amendis to investment fund Actis in a deal worth around 370 million euros ($484 million).

The transaction will reduce the company’s debt by around 88 million euros in 2013, Veolia said in a statement on Friday.

Veolia added that it has signed a three-year technical support contract with Actis for the businesses. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.