FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. approves Highstar-Veolia deal with conditions
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2012 / 4:35 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-U.S. approves Highstar-Veolia deal with conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Highstar Capital will be permitted to move forward with its planned $1.9 billion acquisition of the U.S. unit of Veolia Environment VE SA if they meet certain conditions, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

The parties must divest commercial waste collection assets in northern New Jersey, central Georgia and the Macon, Georgia, area in order to overcome antitrust concerns, the department said in a news release.

As originally proposed, the deal would have reduced competition in commercial waste collection or disposal services in those areas, the department said.

The department filed both an antitrust lawsuit and a proposed settlement in federal court in Washington, D.C.

A Veolia spokeswoman had no comment. Highstar Capital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Infrastructure fund Highstar Capital has planned to make the purchase through its waste management arm, Star Atlantic Waste Holdings LP.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.