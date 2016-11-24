FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Veolia launches internal audit, suspends two managers over payments scheme
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
November 24, 2016 / 12:25 PM / 9 months ago

Veolia launches internal audit, suspends two managers over payments scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - French water and waste group Veolia said it has suspended two managers in its French water unit and launched an internal audit following a media report about a possible conflict of interest in a customer payments scheme.

French investigative website Mediapart reported on Thursday that two Veolia managers had become shareholders of Luxembourg-based company Olky Payment Service Provider shortly after awarding it, at the end of 2014, a contract to manage all Veolia's French water customer bills.

A Veolia spokesman confirmed that Olky Payment has a contract with the company, but only to manage unpaid customer bills. He said the company had begun an internal audit and that the two managers had been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

Veolia shares were up 0.1 percent in midday trade, roughly in line with the broader market. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Susan Fenton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.