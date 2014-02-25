FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Honda Motor Co
February 25, 2014 / 11:37 AM / 4 years ago

French state holding firm head says not candidate for Veolia CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - David Azema, the head of French state holding company APE, told Reuters on Tuesday he is not a candidate to become chief executive of water and waste group Veolia.

Earlier on Tuesday, French Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg said that Azema would have to appear before a government ethics commission, apparently indirectly confirming press reports about Azema’s candidacy.

“I have received no firm request from the nominations committee of Veolia to occupy the function of chief executive. I am not a candidate for this position,” Azema told Reuters, adding that therefore had not deposited a dossier with the ethics commission.

Earlier this month, a French magazine wrote that the Dassault family, the second-biggest shareholder in Veolia Environnement, was seeking to oust Chief Executive Antoine Frerot to replace him with Azema. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Andrew Callus)

