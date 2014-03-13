FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Veolia top 3 shareholders abstained in CEO re-election vote
#Industrials
March 13, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 4 years ago

Veolia top 3 shareholders abstained in CEO re-election vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 13 (Reuters) - Veolia’s top three shareholders representing more than 20 percent of its stock abstained from the vote to re-elect Chief Executive Antoine Frerot in February, officials from two of the three told Reuters on Thursday.

The government’s CDC holding fund, with 8.85 percent, the Dassault family holding company with 5.99 percent, and institutional investor Groupama with 5.20 percent all decided not to back Frerot in the Feb. 25 vote which returned him to power, top officials from Dassault and the CDC said.

Groupama had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Benjamin Mallet and Matthieu Protard; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
