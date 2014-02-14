FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French PM office, on Veolia , says does not name execs
February 14, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 4 years ago

French PM office, on Veolia , says does not name execs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The office of French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, asked about a report that a state official could take over as head of waste and water management group Veolia, said it does not interefere with appointments at private companies.

The response from an official at Ayrault’s office followed a report in Le Point magazine that shareholder Dassault is seeking to oust Veolia Chief Executive Antoine Frerot and replace him with a state official, David Azema, current chief of the agency overlooking state investments in companies.

“Matignon (the prime minister’s office) does not interfere on management appointments at private companies,” said the official at Ayrault’s office. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Writing by Brian Love; editing by Mark John)

