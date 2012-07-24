Veolia to divest Eastern European bus ops - sources

FRANKFURT/LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Veolia Transdev has begun auctioning its eastern European bus services to make the French transport group more attractive to potential buyers as its co-owner Veolia Environnement seeks to exit the company altogether, two people familiar with the process told Reuters.

Veolia Transdev has mandated Dutch bank ING to look for possible buyers for city bus concessions in countries including the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Serbia, Croatia and Slovenia, the sources said.

Tentative bids for the business are due on Thursday, one of the people said, while the other source said the operations are expected to be sold at an enterprise value of about 220 million euros ($267 million).

Veolia Transdev is owned in equal parts by utility Veolia Environnement and French state-owned bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC) which is also Veolia Environnement’s main shareholder. According to media reports, CDC is unhappy with Veolia Environnement’s plans to quit the transport venture that was created in March 2011.

Veolia Environnement declined to comment, while Veolia Transdev and CDC were not immediately available for comment.

Veolia Environnement aims sell assets worth 5 billion euros in 2012 and 2013 to pay down debt and make the group leaner as Chief Executive Antoine Frerot unwinds much of an expansion spree under the company’s founder and former CEO Henri Proglio, who now heads state-controlled utility EDF.

In late June, Veolia Environnement sold a majority stake in its regulated UK water business for 1.24 billion pounds ($1.9 billion), followed a few weeks later by the divestment of its U.S. waste management arm for $1.9 billion.

Separately, Veolia Environnement has put its 50 percent stake in Veolia Transdev up for sale. However, this divestment is dragging on, and could be delayed until next year, a person familiar with the situation said.

A source familiar with the bus business sale said the divestment was necessary to spruce up the sale of Veolia Transdev.

He added that co-owner CDC has vetoed a bid by Natixis’ infrastructure fund Cube as too low and disagreed with the fund’s plans to sell Veolia Transdev’s international operations.

Veolia Transdev’s revenues from operating urban bus, rail and boat services in countries like the United States, Chile, Germany and the Netherlands, totalled 7.8 billion euros in 2011.

Transdev’s eastern European passenger transport operations comprise mainly of urban bus operations as well as some intercity buses and school buses.

“The main clients are local authorities, so the business is quite stable,” one of the people close to the sales process said.

Germany’s state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn, which has been keen to expand its footprint in other European countries, is expected to bid, the sources close to the sales process said.

Privately held German waste and transport group Rethmann, as well as Abellio - a unit of Netherlands Railways - may also express interest, they said, adding the same may be the case for Keolis, majority-owned by French rail operator SNCF - and for Italian railway operator Trenitalia.

However, a source close to the situation at Trenitalia said: “Trenitalia is mulling things but is more oriented towards a ‘no’ at this stage.”

Deutsche Bahn, Trenitalia, Abellio and Rethmann declined to comment, while Keolis was unavailable for comment.