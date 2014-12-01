Veolia requests withdrawal of its U.S.-listed shares

PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Veolia Environnement said on Monday that it planned to request that its New York-listed shares, known as American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), be withdrawn from trading effective on December 22.

“The delisting and termination of the registration of the company with the SEC should provide cost savings and eliminate certain additional costs linked to the company’s listing on two exchanges,” said Veolia in a statement.

The shares of the French water and waste group listed on the Euronext Paris market will continue to trade. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Mark John)