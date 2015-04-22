FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Veolia shareholders lose vote to keep one-for-one vote
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
April 22, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 2 years ago

Veolia shareholders lose vote to keep one-for-one vote

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, April 22 (Reuters) - Veolia shareholders who wanted to keep a one share one vote governance structure lost a vote on Wednesday, opening the way for double-voting rights for long-term investors including the French government.

About 50.2 percent of shareholders voted in favour of the resolution that would have kept the principle of one share one vote. Under the law taking effect next year that has a stated aim of promoting stability at French companies, two thirds of shareholders are needed to stop the double voting rights switch.

The company’s directors had recommended shareholders reject the resolution. State bank CDC, which owns 8.64 percent of Veolia’s capital, had been widely expected to vote with the board, with likely backing from industrial group Dassault and the government of Qatar which own 5.85 percent and 4.64 percent, respectively.

Many investment funds that hold most of Veolia’s capital had been expected to vote in favour of keeping single voting rights. Earlier on Wednesday, L‘Oreal shareholders voted overwhelmingly to keep the one-for-one vote.

Double voting rights exist at many French companies and are set to become more widespread after the Socialist government passed a law last year to grant them to shareholders registered for more than two years. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.