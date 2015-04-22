Veolia shareholders lose vote to keep one-for-one vote

PARIS, April 22 (Reuters) - Veolia shareholders who wanted to keep a one share one vote governance structure lost a vote on Wednesday, opening the way for double-voting rights for long-term investors including the French government.

About 50.2 percent of shareholders voted in favour of the resolution that would have kept the principle of one share one vote. Under the law taking effect next year that has a stated aim of promoting stability at French companies, two thirds of shareholders are needed to stop the double voting rights switch.

The company’s directors had recommended shareholders reject the resolution. State bank CDC, which owns 8.64 percent of Veolia’s capital, had been widely expected to vote with the board, with likely backing from industrial group Dassault and the government of Qatar which own 5.85 percent and 4.64 percent, respectively.

Many investment funds that hold most of Veolia’s capital had been expected to vote in favour of keeping single voting rights. Earlier on Wednesday, L‘Oreal shareholders voted overwhelmingly to keep the one-for-one vote.

Double voting rights exist at many French companies and are set to become more widespread after the Socialist government passed a law last year to grant them to shareholders registered for more than two years. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; editing by David Clarke)