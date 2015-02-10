FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Veolia CEO says on track for 2015 cost-cutting plan
February 10, 2015 / 9:28 AM / 3 years ago

Veolia CEO says on track for 2015 cost-cutting plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - French water and waste utility Veoila is on track to meet its target of reducing costs by 750 million euros ($849 million) in 2015, Chief Executive Antoine Frerot told reporters on Tuesday.

Frerot also said the company’s debt, at 8 billion euros, was sustainable over the medium term.

The head of the world’s number one environmental services company was making the company’s annual presentation of its outlook along with a series of technological innovations in waste recycling and energy recuperation. ($1 = 0.8829 euros) (Reporting by Geert de Clercq and Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Nick Vinocur)

