Groupama raises 485 mln euros from Veolia stake sale
March 3, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 3 years ago

Groupama raises 485 mln euros from Veolia stake sale

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 3 (Reuters) - French insurer Groupama said on Tuesday it raised around 485 million euros ($542.28 million) from the sale of 28.4 million shares in Veolia Environnement , or about 5.05 percent of the share capital.

Following the sale, which was made via an institutional private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding, Groupama and its subsidiary GAN will retain 552,000 Veolia Environnement shares, the statement said.

$1 = 0.8944 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

