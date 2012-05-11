Germany's Rethmann mulls Veolia Transdev bid-paper

PARIS, May 11 (Reuters) - Germany’s Rethmann, a family-owned group that specialises in water management, energy and logistics, is interested in acquiring Veolia Environnement’s transport business, French daily Le Figaro reported, citing unnamed sources.

Veolia, which is selling assets as part of an overhaul, said last week that it had attracted an additional potential buyer that recently confirmed its interest for Transdev, its transport venture with French state bank Caisse des Depots.

But it declined to confirm media reports that Luxembourg-based infrastructure fund Cube, owned by French investment bank Natixis, was interested in the unit.

According to a person familiar with the talks cited by Le Figaro, Rethmann could take a stake in the business alongside Cube and CDC, or acquire Transdev’s operations in certain countries.

Veolia was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)