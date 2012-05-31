FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Veolia appeals RWE asset sale German ruling
#Industrials
May 31, 2012 / 7:26 AM / in 5 years

Veolia appeals RWE asset sale German ruling

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - Veolia Environnement on Thursday appealed against a decision by a German court to turn down the French utility’s bid to block the sale of RWE’s stake in water utility Berlin Wasserbetriebe.

German utility RWE has agreed with the city state of Berlin on the sale of its 24.95 percent stake in Berlinwasser Holding but Veolia, which owns a similar stake, wants all details of the negotiations before any final agreement is signed.

Veolia took legal action against RWE’s planned divestment last week, a move that was rejected by a Berlin court on Wednesday. Berlin holds the remaining 50.1 percent of the water utility.

”We are still convinced that RWE cannot proceed with the sale of its stake in Berliner Wasserbetriebe without our agreement,“ Veolia Water, part of Veolia Environnement, said on Thursday. That is why we have appealed against the decision of the tribunal on May 30.”

Veolia Water said it was open to negotiations and it hoped to progress rapidly. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
