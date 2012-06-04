FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Veolia says class-action complaint in US withdrawn
June 4, 2012

Veolia says class-action complaint in US withdrawn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 4 (Reuters) - Veolia Environnement said on Monday a class-action complaint brought in New York district court by current and former employees claiming the company had released misleading financial information from 2007-2011 had been withdrawn.

In a letter to the court dated May 25, the plaintiffs lead counsel said that after careful consideration the plaintiffs had decided to withdraw the case voluntarily, Veolia said.

The company did not indicate why the plaintiffs had withdrawn the suit.

