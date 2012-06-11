FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

Natixis' Cube in new bid for Veolia-Transdev-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 11 (Reuters) - Cube, an investment fund owned by Natixis, has made a new offer for transport company Veolia-Transdev, jointly-held by French utility Veolia Environnement and state-owned bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations, daily Les Echos said on Monday.

The paper, citing a source familiar with the matter, said Cube was proposing 150 million euros less than under a previous offer but would take on all of Veolia-Transdev’s debt estimated at 900 million euros.

The value of Cube’s initial offer has not been disclosed.

Veolia Environnement, which is shedding assets as part of an overhaul, announced early in December its intention to sell its transport business, one of its four core activities. .

Veolia Environnement had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
