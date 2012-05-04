Veolia makes headway in asset sale plans

PARIS, May 4 (Reuters) - French utility Veolia Environnement said it was making progress in its plans to sell assets as part of an overhaul, continuing exclusive talks to sell its transport business and announcing indicative offers for its UK regulated water and U.S. solid waste activities.

In addition, a new potential buyer has recently confirmed its interest in bidding for transport unit Veolia Transdev, Veolia said.

Veolia is seeking to shed Veolia Transdev, a transport venture with French state bank Caisse des Depots (CDC). Veolia has so far declined to confirm media reports that Luxembourg-based infrastructure fund Cube, owned by French investment bank Natixis, is interested in the unit.

The waste, water and energy group said on Friday that its adjusted operating income fell 12.2 percent to 543.5 million euros ($714.84 million) on sales up 4.6 percent to 7.8 billion in the first quarter.