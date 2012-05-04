FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Veolia makes headway in asset sale plans
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2012 / 5:55 AM / 5 years ago

Veolia makes headway in asset sale plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 4 (Reuters) - French utility Veolia Environnement said it was making progress in its plans to sell assets as part of an overhaul, continuing exclusive talks to sell its transport business and announcing indicative offers for its UK regulated water and U.S. solid waste activities.

In addition, a new potential buyer has recently confirmed its interest in bidding for transport unit Veolia Transdev, Veolia said.

Veolia is seeking to shed Veolia Transdev, a transport venture with French state bank Caisse des Depots (CDC). Veolia has so far declined to confirm media reports that Luxembourg-based infrastructure fund Cube, owned by French investment bank Natixis, is interested in the unit.

The waste, water and energy group said on Friday that its adjusted operating income fell 12.2 percent to 543.5 million euros ($714.84 million) on sales up 4.6 percent to 7.8 billion in the first quarter.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.