Veolia board 'renews its confidence' in CEO

PARIS, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Veolia Environnement’s board has renewed its confidence in its embattled Chairman and Chief Executive Antoine Frerot, the French utility said in a statement on Wednesday.

The board of the waste, water, transport and energy group also said it “reaffirmed the relevance of the strategic plan adopted in December 2011” which calls for a broad restructuring aimed at cutting debt.

The board met ahead of Veolia’s earnings which are due on Thursday. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs, Editing by Christian Plumb)