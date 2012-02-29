FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Veolia board 'renews its confidence' in CEO
February 29, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 6 years ago

Veolia board 'renews its confidence' in CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Veolia Environnement’s board has renewed its confidence in its embattled Chairman and Chief Executive Antoine Frerot, the French utility said in a statement on Wednesday.

The board of the waste, water, transport and energy group also said it “reaffirmed the relevance of the strategic plan adopted in December 2011” which calls for a broad restructuring aimed at cutting debt.

The board met ahead of Veolia’s earnings which are due on Thursday. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs, Editing by Christian Plumb)

